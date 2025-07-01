Light snow expected in Gauteng this week

Light snow is expected in Gauteng this week. If you thought the worst of the cold was over, think again — a powerful cold front is expected to move in from Wednesday, bringing widespread icy conditions across much of the country, with Gauteng in for a particularly chilly week

VoxWeather forecaster Michelle du Plessis say the system is supported by a steep upper-air trough that may develop into a cut-off low, setting the stage for maximum temperatures in Gauteng to stay below 20°C — around 17°C in Pretoria — with a strong chance of rain by Friday.

And the big question: will it snow in Gauteng?

While only one weather model (ECMWF) currently shows a slight chance of light snow early Friday morning, forecasters warn that Gauteng snow is infamous for disappearing from the models just as quickly as it appears.

It’s a minimal chance, but one they’re watching closely.

The SPCA reminds all animal owners that pets and livestock are just as vulnerable to cold weather and snow as humans.

With the extreme conditions expected, the SPCA recommends the following steps to ensure animals stay warm, healthy, and safe:

Bring Pets Indoors: If possible, allow your pets to stay inside the home, especially overnight when temperatures drop the most.

Use Warm Clothing: Consider putting a jersey or pet coat on animals that tolerate it to help retain body heat.

Provide Warm, Dry Shelter: For animals that must stay outside, make sure they have access to a dry, draft-free enclosure. The shelter should be just large enough to hold in their body heat but spacious enough to allow them to sit or lie down comfortably.

Elevate Flooring: Raise the floor of the shelter a few inches off the ground using pallets or mats to prevent cold and dampness from seeping in.

Add Bedding and Blankets: Provide clean, dry bedding with extra blankets or straw to insulate against the cold.

Protect Livestock: Move livestock to sheltered areas shielded from wind and rain. Ensure they have unfrozen drinking water available at all times.

Use Heaters With Caution: If you use heaters in animal shelters, make sure they cannot burn animals or cause fires.

Watch for Signs of Hypothermia: Symptoms include shivering, lethargy, whining, anxiety, and seeking warmth. If you notice any signs, get your animal inside immediately and consult a veterinarian.

