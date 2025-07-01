Long-neglected fire hydrant in Eldoraigne restored

The Tshwane metro has finally restored a fire hydrant on Jacob Street between Barry Hertzog and Milner streets in Eldoraigne, following nearly eight months of delays.

Eldosec Security Village chairperson Nico Vos explained that the fire hydrant had been left disconnected after a water leak was repaired in November 2024.

He said that although the main water line was fixed, the fire hydrant remained unusable due to the unavailability of a critical component.

“The issue began when a community member reported a water leak in October last year.”

Vos said the metro attended to the leak in November, but during the excavation process, a metro-fibre junction box was accidentally dislodged.

“Fortunately, no users were affected by the incident. However, while the water line was successfully repaired, the nearby fire hydrant was left disconnected.”

He noted that several follow-up emails were sent in December to departments, including Emergency Services, to escalate the issue and request a timeline and reference number.

“Feedback finally received in April this year revealed that the city was still waiting for the fittings needed to reconnect the hydrant.”

Vos told Rekord that in the meantime, the open trench remained unattended for months, leading to soil erosion and creating a hazard for both motorists and infrastructure.

He said that eventually, on June 26, residents were dismayed to find that the trench had been backfilled without the fire hydrant being reconnected.

“This was immediately brought to the attention of emergency services, especially given the high-risk winter fire season.

Finally, on June 28, the fire hydrant was connected and the trench properly backfilled.”

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed the city was aware of the disconnection and attributed the delay to difficulty acquiring the flanged T-piece from both municipal stores and external suppliers.

“The previous T-piece was leaking and had to be removed, but due to challenges with sourcing a replacement, the hydrant could not be immediately reinstated,” he said.

Mashigo confirmed that the matter has since been resolved.

“The flanged T-piece was installed on June 28, and the hydrant is now fully operational.”

He added that the metro has now taken steps to prevent similar delays in the future.

“We have procured additional stock and have instructed our internal stores to maintain adequate inventory levels of components that, although rarely needed, are critical in emergencies,” said Mashigo.

He acknowledged the risks posed by such delays, especially in winter.

“Non-operational hydrants hinder firefighters’ ability to access water swiftly during emergencies, putting lives and properties at greater risk,” he said. The city’s recognition of these hazards comes after growing frustration from local leaders and residents.”

Ward 69 Councillor Cindy Billson has been vocal about the issue, calling it a clear failure of service delivery.

She emphasised that under Section 11(4) of the City of Tshwane Emergency Services By-law (2022), the municipality is legally required to reinstate any fire hydrant affected by infrastructure repairs without delay.

“This is not merely an oversight; it is a direct public safety hazard,” Billson said.

She criticised the Water and Sanitation Department for its lack of urgency and accountability.

“The hydrant was never reconnected when the site was backfilled, and no reference number was ever issued despite our continuous escalation of the matter.”

Billson said she and the local ratepayers’ association had repeatedly raised the issue through formal channels but were met with silence.

“This incident reflects larger systemic problems,” she added.

“It appears as if supervision and quality control of work are not taking place, the city’s reporting system is failing, and there is a blatant disregard for municipal by-laws.”

