Three Tshwane employees arrested in R7m transformer theft probe

A year-long investigation into the theft of a transformer worth R7 million from the Laudium substation has led to the arrest of three City of Tshwane employees as the Gauteng Organised Crime Unit tightens the net around a suspected infrastructure theft syndicate.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a thorough investigation by Gauteng Organised Crime Unit has led to the arrest of three employees from the City of Tshwane Municipality.

“This arrest follows an ongoing investigation which started last year November, where 11 suspects were initially arrested for stealing a transformer at Laudium substation worth approximately R7 million. “The 10 suspects who were subcontractors were released after they could not be linked to the crime, and one who is an employee of the municipality remained behind bars and has since made several court appearances and is currently remanded in custody until August 2025.”

She said the three suspects arrested today, July 01, 2025, will be charged with theft of essential infrastructure and are expected to appear before Pretoria Magistrates’ court tomorrow, July 02, 2025. More arrests are expected as investigations continue.

Tshwane District Commissioner, Major General Samuel Thine, has commended the team for their ongoing efforts to deal with this crime.

He further assured the public that the police will continue working hard in dismantling the syndicates that target essential infrastructure and related crimes, as this has a detrimental impact on the economy of the country.

