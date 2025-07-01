No arrests yet after body of 21-year-old found in Winterveldt

No suspect has been arrested for the murder of 21-year-old Thulisile Mhlongo, whose body was discovered on June 26 at a dumping site in Winterveld.

She had sustained multiple stab wounds and severe head injuries.

According to SAPS spokesperson, Warrant Officer Marinda Austin, “The deceased was transported to Ga-Rankuwa Forensic Pathology Center and investigations are still ongoing.” Austin urged all young women to remain vigilant and prioritise their safety at all times saying, “Be cautious of your surroundings, avoid walking alone in unsafe areas, and always inform someone about your whereabouts. Build a strong support network in your own family, and don’t hesitate to report any threats or suspicious behaviour to the police.”

Rekord spoke to Thulisile’s father, Jacky Mhlogo, who said they were first informed of this tragic incident by a person close to their daughter, who had called to tell them that a body had been found at a dumping site in Winterveldt.

On receiving this news they went to the dumping site to confirm her identity. “Upon our arrival, we realised that the lifeless body was indeed of our daughter,” he said, continuing that as he came closer he noticed that Thulisile’s body had been stabbed many times. Mhlogo said it will take time for them to come to terms with what happened to their daughter as they are still shocked and in disbelief.

He said: “We had big plans for Thuli and expected great things from her. I work as a driver, and we were planning to buy a truck to start a logistics business, where Thuli would be responsible for overseeing the operations. Now that her life was cut short, we feel completely robbed.”

Thulisile’s aunt, Nkateko Mhlongo, said the family is distraught over the loss of the young child, adding, “It is sad, and I am still in disbelief about what happened to my niece”.

She urged the police to arrest the person responsiblein order to find closure as the family, as all they want is for justice to prevail.

