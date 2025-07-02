Operational hours extended for Olievenhoutbosch clinic

The metro has taken a step forward in its efforts to ensure residents have access to essential medical services at clinics.

MMC for Health, Tshegofatso Mashabela, said the extended service hours pilot project – launched at Olievenhoutbosch Clinic on July 1 – is one the metro’s biggest steps towards 24-hour clinics in the city.

She said most clinics are open from 07:00 to 16:00, and the pilot project extends service hours to 19:00. The initiative will run for one year, and aims to accommodate the working community.

According to Mashabela, the reason Olievenhoutbosch Clinic was chosen is because it has a very high patient volume, and more work needs to done to improve the delivery of healthcare services in the area.

She said according to the health standard, there must be a clinic within a 5km radius of any resident, but that this clinic is the only health facility serving Olievenhoutbosch.

Residents expressed optimism that the extended hours will improve their access to essential medical services.

Theo Mdhluli (32) believes the project will yield positive results, especially since it benefits people who work, who previously had a hard time accessing services.

He said, “Usually, one has to take a full day off if they need medical services because the queue is always long, but now I think [residents] can go to the clinic after they have knocked off at work.”

Another resident, Christina Marakalala (56), said the extended hours will lessen the long queues they constantly stand in, only to get sent home because the clinic has to close.

She said, “It will make a huge difference because every time you have to go the clinic, you have to wake up very early so that you don’t get cut off in the queue and its very difficult, especially in this cold.”

Mashabela closed with, “Healthcare is a fundamental right that must be upheld, and we are committed to working tirelessly to expand the reach and impact of our services in the community.”

