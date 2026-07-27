Missing stop sign near schools to be replaced

The Tshwane metro is set to replace a missing stop sign at the intersection of Willem Cruywagen Street and First Avenue in Theresa Park after weeks of raising concerns over the potential danger it poses to motorists and schoolchildren.

The intersection serves as a key access route to Laerskool Theresapark, Hoërskool Akasia, and Theresapark Secondary School, making it particularly busy during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Ward 98 community servant and member Thabo Moroane said the issue extends beyond a single intersection.

“It is now two months since the stop sign was knocked off, not only at Willem Cruywagen and Oribi streets, but also at the corners of Lily [Street] and First Avenue and Silvia [Street] and Third Avenue. Motorists are literally not stopping,” he said.

According to Moroane, the missing signs have contributed to dangerous driving behaviour and increased tensions among road users.

“It has provoked road rage because while some motorists adhere to the rules, others drive through without stopping. What also adds to these behaviours is the noticeable absence of road markings,” he said.

He added that the safety of residents, particularly learners travelling to and from school, should remain a priority.

“The safety of our community and children is the priority number one, and it is the metro’s responsibility to monitor and fix damaged road signs,” Moroane said.

The municipality confirmed that officials from the Region 1 Roads Depot conducted a site inspection and verified that the stop sign at Willem Cruywagen and First Avenue was indeed missing.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo explained that an earlier reference number provided by residents did not relate to the affected intersection.

“The metro can confirm that the reference number does not relate to the intersection of Willem Cruywagen and First Avenue. Following the site inspection, a job card will be raised for the missing stop sign, and the replacement will be carried out. The replacement material is available,” said Mashigo.

Mashigo said the metro had no open service request for the missing sign because it had not been reported through the correct channels.

“The metro’s standard response time for replacing a missing stop sign is seven days from the date the matter is reported, subject to the availability of materials and operational resources.

“In this case, there was no open service request on the metro’s system for the missing sign at the intersection of Willem Cruywagen and First Avenue,” he said.

He added that missing or damaged traffic signs are generally caused by a combination of theft, vandalism, and accidental damage, although it is often difficult to determine the exact cause.

While awaiting the installation of the new stop sign, Mashigo urged motorists to remain vigilant.

“The metro encourages all motorists to exercise caution when approaching the intersection and to remain vigilant while the stop sign is being replaced. “Residents and motorists are also encouraged to promptly report any missing or damaged traffic signs so the metro can respond efficiently and maintain a safe road network.”

Moroane echoed the call for responsible driving, urging all road users to remain patient and respect the rules of the road.

“Residents must adhere to and respect the rules of the road and, most importantly, exercise patience while driving,” he said.

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