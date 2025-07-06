Three injured in accident near Irene Village Mall

Three people were injured when their vehicle crashed into a lamp post and an advertisement sign near the Irene Village Mall in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to Cert-SA the accident happened at approximately 00:20.

“Cert-SA Centurion crews responded to reports of a serious motor vehicle collision on Nellmapius Drive near Irene Village Mall.”

It said that upon arrival, responders found a vehicle that had veered off the road, colliding with a lamp post and an advertisement sign.

“Three occupants were trapped inside the wreckage. The driver sustained serious injuries, while the two passengers suffered moderate injuries.”

Rescue crews worked swiftly to extricate the trapped occupants using the Jaws of Life safely.

Cert-SA said all patients were stabilised on scene before being transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

“At this stage, the exact cause of the crash remains unclear, and local authorities have opened an investigation.”

