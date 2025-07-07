Man shot and killed at local shebeen in Centurion
A man, in his twenties, was shot and killed while another was critically injured at a local shebeen in Centurion. Here is the latest.
aramedics said a man, in his twenties, was shot and killed at a local shebeen in Centurion.
According to Cert-SA, the shooting incident happened at around 18:55 on Saturday evening at a local shebeen in the Olievenhoutbosch informal settlement, Centurion.
“Tragically, one man in his twenties was declared deceased on the scene after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.”
It furthermore said a second man, who suffered a critical gunshot wound to the head, was stabilised on scene by emergency teams before being transported to the hospital in a critical condition.
“The exact details surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the South African Police Service has launched an investigation.”
