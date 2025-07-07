Man shot and killed at local shebeen in Centurion

aramedics said a man, in his twenties, was shot and killed at a local shebeen in Centurion.

According to Cert-SA, the shooting incident happened at around 18:55 on Saturday evening at a local shebeen in the Olievenhoutbosch informal settlement, Centurion.

“Tragically, one man in his twenties was declared deceased on the scene after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.”

It furthermore said a second man, who suffered a critical gunshot wound to the head, was stabilised on scene by emergency teams before being transported to the hospital in a critical condition.

“The exact details surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the South African Police Service has launched an investigation.”

