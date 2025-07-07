News

Man shot and killed at local shebeen in Centurion

A man, in his twenties, was shot and killed while another was critically injured at a local shebeen in Centurion. Here is the latest.

16 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Man shot and killed at local shebeen in Centurion
A man, in his twenties, was shot and killed at a local shebeen. Photo: Facebook/Cert-SA

aramedics said a man, in his twenties, was shot and killed at a local shebeen in Centurion.

According to Cert-SA, the shooting incident happened at around 18:55 on Saturday evening at a local shebeen in the Olievenhoutbosch informal settlement, Centurion.

“Tragically, one man in his twenties was declared deceased on the scene after sustaining fatal gunshot wounds.”

It furthermore said a second man, who suffered a critical gunshot wound to the head, was stabilised on scene by emergency teams before being transported to the hospital in a critical condition.

“The exact details surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the South African Police Service has launched an investigation.”

Also read: Here are the most dangerous suburbs in Pretoria

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
Stay in the know. Download the Caxton Local News Network App here.
16 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button