Planned water shutdown in parts of Hammanskraal

Tshwane metro has alerted residents of Hammanskraal about a planned water supply interruption on Tuesday.

According to metro spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, the metro has been notified by Magalies Water about a planned shutdown of water supply to the Babelegi Reservoir supply zones.

Mashigo said the scheduled shutdown will last for about 10 hours, from 07:00 until 17:00.

“It is necessitated by the need to dismantle, reinstall, and conduct pressure testing of the existing 400mm butterfly valve.”

The following areas will be affected:

– Babelegi Industrial Park

– Ramotse

– Mandela Village

– Marokolong

– Refilwe

– Portion 9.

Mashigo said roaming water tankers have been arranged to service the affected areas.

He said Tshwane sincerely apologises for the inconvenience that may be caused by the planned work.

Residents are reminded to adhere to the following water conservation measures:

– Do not water gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 06:00 and 18:00

– Do not wash vehicles with hosepipes

– Do not fill swimming pools.

Mashigo urged residents to keep on using grey water to water gardens and flush toilets.

“Residents should report water leaks, burst pipes and all incidents where water is wasted. Where possible, water-saving devices should be installed,” he said.

Residents are advised to make water conservation part of their everyday lives by making use of the following water-saving tips:

– Install a low-flow shower head and tap aerators, where possible.

– Use a dual-flush toilet cistern.

– Plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden.

– Use a broom instead of a hosepipe when cleaning driveways or patios.

– Collect rainwater to reuse in the garden or wash the car.

– Cover the swimming pool to reduce water evaporation.

– Take a quick shower rather than a bath.

– Close a running tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

– Regularly check toilets and taps for leaks.

