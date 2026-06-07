Two arrested in Centurion following burglary at military facility

Two suspects were arrested on June 6 in the Mooiplaas Informal Settlement in Erasmia, Centurion, after information connected them to the military firearms that were reportedly stolen during a burglary at a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) facility in April.

Police say a joint operation with the SANDF led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of firearms allegedly stolen from a military facility earlier this year.

The operation was conducted on June 6, at the Mooiplaas Informal Settlement in Erasmia, following information received about military firearms that were reportedly stolen during a burglary at a SANDF facility in April.

During the operation, police recovered two R4 rifles with ammunition, a replica firearm, and a traffic officer’s uniform.

The two suspects were arrested at the scene and are expected to face multiple charges.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said the arrests were the result of co-ordinated intelligence gathering and cooperation between law enforcement agencies.

“Members acted on information regarding firearms that were allegedly stolen from a military facility. “During the operation, two R4 rifles with ammunition, a replica firearm, and a traffic officer’s uniform were recovered,” said Sibeko.

The suspects have been charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of government property, and contravention of immigration legislation.

The recovery of the military-grade firearms is regarded as a significant breakthrough, particularly given concerns that such weapons could be used in serious and violent crimes if they fall into the wrong hands.

Sibeko said investigations are continuing to establish how the suspects came into possession of the firearms and whether they may be linked to other criminal activities.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspects may be connected to other crimes,” she said.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon, where they will face the charges related to the recovered weapons and other seized items.

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