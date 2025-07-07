SASSA payment dates for August 2025: What you need to know

South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) beneficiaries can start preparing for the upcoming August 2025 grant payments.

Here are the official payment dates for August:

Old Age Grant: Tuesday, August 5 2025

Disability Grant: Wednesday, 6 August 2025

All other SASSA grants (including child grants): Thursday, 7 August 2025

SASSA has reminded beneficiaries to avoid rushing to collection points on the first day, as funds will remain available in their accounts until they are needed.

For any queries or assistance regarding your grant, contact the SASSA toll-free line at 0800 60 10 11 or visit your nearest SASSA office.

All social grants, barring the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, increased in April this year.

Delivering the 2025 Budget Speech in Parliament earlier this year, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana stated that the number of social grant beneficiaries – excluding those receiving the SRD grant – was expected to rise to around 19 million in 2025/26 and 19.3 million in 2027/28 due to a growing population of older persons.

Godongwana said that for 2025/26, social grants were allocated approximately R284.7 billion.

“As announced by the President in the State of the Nation Address, the SRD was to be used as a basis for the introduction of a sustainable form of income support for unemployed people. “The future form and nature of the SRD would be informed by the outcome of the review of active labour market programmes, which was expected to be completed by September 2025. “The truth was that ours was one of the most comprehensive social safety nets among emerging economies. This reflected our commitment to addressing poverty and inequality, while keeping our spending sustainable,” he said.

The grant increases that took effect in April were:

Old age grant: increased from R2185 to R2315

War veterans grant: increased from R2205 to R2335

Disability grant: increased from R2185 to R2315

Foster care grant: increased from R1180 to R1250

Care dependency grant: increased from R2185 to R2315

Child support grant: increased from R530 to R560

Grant-in-aid: increased from R530 to R560

In the Budget Review, National Treasury stated that the budget for social grants was increased by R8.2 billion over the medium term to account for higher living costs.

“An amount of R35.2 billion was allocated to extend the payment at the current SRD rate of R370 per month per beneficiary, including administration costs,” the department said.

