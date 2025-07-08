Full moon July 2025: When is the best time to see it?

Skywatchers across Pretoria can look forward to a spectacular celestial display on Thursday evening, as July’s full Buck Moon rises over the winter horizon and reaches its peak brightness around midnight.

The Buck Moon will be visible from South Africa on the evening of July 10, rising at sunset and peaking in brightness around midnight, making it a perfect winter sky event to observe.

Why is the July moon called the Buck Moon?

Because this is the time of year that the male deer’s impressive antlers reach their full size, hence the name Buck Moon. Every year, bucks repeat a cycle of growth and shredding of these multipurpose tools. Antlers help bucks attract a mate and defend themselves. Once they shed, smaller animals even gnaw on them to get their needed calcium.

Did you know the Centre for Astronomical Heritage (CfAH) identified 23 concepts (one for each first Full Moon in a calendar month, plus one for a possible second Full Moon) representing essential cognates to “South Africa.”

“South Africans have been confused by these Full Moon names since wolves never roamed the South African shores and it does not snow in February. “Not only are these names irrelevant in the South African context, but an opportunity to celebrate what is iconic and proudly South African is lost with each setting Full Moon.”

2025 Jul 10, 22:36 Meerkat Moon

2025 Aug 09, 09:48 Peace Moon

2025 Sep 07, 20:06 Spring Moon

2025 Oct 07, 05:48 Whale Moon

2025 Nov 05, 15:24 Milk Moon

2025 Dec 04, 01:18 Springbok Moon

