Man freed from wreckage after multi-vehicle crash

A disabled man was rescued from a multiple-vehicle crash that involved two heavy-duty trucks and a light motor vehicle in Akasia on July 7.

According to the Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Lindsay Mnguni, firefighters came across the incident while they were driving in the district commander’s unit on Monday morning.

“Tshwane firefighters were driving towards Wonderboom in the district commander’s unit at 09:33. They came across an accident scene at the intersection of Rosslyn Road (R566) and Willem Cruywagen Street,” said Mnguni.

He said they immediately reported the incident to the emergency communication centre, calling for backup, and began with incident scene management.

“On assessment of the scene, the firefighters found a light motor vehicle (a black sedan) that was still smouldering from the impact of the collision, with the driver still inside.”

Mnguni explained that members from the private emergency medical services arrived early and assisted the firefighters with the rescue.

“They performed an emergency extrication procedure and rescued the driver from the wreckage, as there was an imminent danger and threat of the car catching fire. They rescued the patient, a disabled man in his late 30s, who was then treated for serious injuries and transported by the private ambulance service to Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa,” he said.

Mnguni said the two other patients from the two separate trucks, a driver and a passenger, were also treated and transported by another private ambulance service to Netcare Akasia Hospital.

He said the fourth patient did not sustain any injuries.

He said a team from the TMPD and a fire engine from the Ga-Rankuwa fire station also arrived on the scene.

“They worked together with private tow truck services, ensuring that the road is safe for use by motorists after this incident.”

Mnguni said the scene was cleared at about 12:17.

In addition, he encouraged motorists and all road users to be cautious on the road to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

He urged members of the public to remain calm when reporting an emergency.

“When reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number to allow the operator to phone you back should they need to do so.”

To report any fire or rescue incident, members of the public are encouraged to call 107 toll-free or 012 358 6300/6400.

