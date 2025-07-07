Cellphones used for scams seized during raid at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre

The Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre is facing intense investigations following the discovery of inmates in possession of mobile phones.

The phones were allegedly used to scam the public.

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, has directed Baviaanspoort’s management to urgently develop and submit a comprehensive plan, aimed at addressing operational weaknesses and preventing the smuggling of illegal items into the facility,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

This comes after the facility was raided on July 4, resulting in the confiscation of mobile phones and other contraband items, including dagga and nyaope.

He said the DCS acted decisively following intelligence that a group of inmates at the facility had mobile phones and were actively scamming members of the public.

“This glaring security breach has prompted the National Commissioner to demand a full report from the centre’s management, explaining how such activities could have occurred under their watch.”

Nxumalo raised concern about these activities being carried out in the presence of monitoring officials.

“What is most alarming is that these illicit activities were carried out in broad daylight, raising serious concerns about lapses in vigilance and continuous monitoring by officials.”

He said upon receiving the information, Thobakgale led a specialised team in a targeted operation at the identified section of the centre.

“He has also called for a thorough investigation into the matter,” said Nxumalo.

Nxumalo added, “The raid, conducted with precision, resulted in the confiscation of several mobile phones and other contraband items.”

He said investigations revealed that inmates had created sophisticated hideout spots within their cells to conceal these devices.

“As part of immediate corrective action, all identified inmates involved in the scams have been transferred to the maximum security unit at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.”

He added that forensic analysis will be conducted on the confiscated mobile phones to discover the extent of the scam and assist in any further legal processes.

He said the department reaffirms that ongoing raids are part of a broader, uncompromising campaign to rid correctional centres of contraband and eliminate criminal networks operating from inside them.

“While removing illegal items is a key focus, equal attention is being given to preventing their entry in the first place.

“Correctional Services remains firm in its commitment to maintaining safe, secure and corruption-free facilities.”

He warned that any official found to be complicit in smuggling would face the full might of the law, with no leniency afforded.

