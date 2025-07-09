Baby dies after gas explosion in Hammanskraal

A baby tragically died after suffering severe burn wounds in a gas explosion at a home in Hammanskraal, Pretoria, on Tuesday night.

Despite the swift response from paramedics and emergency services, the infant was declared dead on the scene.

According to the Pretoria ICE Community Network the incident happened at around at 10:02 PM.

“We received a call about a gas explosion in Hammanskraal, Pretoria, Gauteng, where a baby was injured with burn wounds.”

It furthermore said a state ambulance was dispatched, and other services responded.

“The baby, unfortunately, was declared deceased by paramedics on the scene. Our deepest condolences to the family.

“We appreciate the prompt response and assistance from Maximum Security, AGK Security, SAPS, GPG, , iER, Fire Department, and Jackie from Trauma Support.”

Here are some safety tips for using gas at home:

Never ignore a gas smell: If you smell gas, immediately close the cylinder valve, open windows and doors to ventilate, and call a registered gas professional — never use a naked flame or attempt to fix it yourself

Ensure proper ventilation: Always use gas appliances in a well-ventilated space. Do not use gas heaters or stoves in tightly enclosed areas.

Buy from authorised dealers: Only buy and refill gas cylinders from certified, reputable suppliers. Always check that the seal is intact and properly branded .

Store cylinders safely: Keep cylinders upright, in a cool, shaded, well-ventilated area away from heat sources or direct sunlight. Inside your home, you may store up to 19 kg, and only 9 kg in a flat; outdoors you may store up to 48 kg

Hire a registered installer: All installations and repairs must be done by a SAQCC Gas–registered installer, and you should request a Certificate of Conformity (CoC) after installation.

Regularly inspect equipment: Check hoses, seals, and regulators for wear or damage. Use soapy water to test for leaks — bubbles indicate a leak.

Install accessible shut-off valves: Permanent gas lines should include an easily accessible shut-off valve near the appliance or entry point.

Keep firefighting equipment nearby

Always have a dry powder fire extinguisher within reach of your gas appliances, and ensure family members know how to use it. Be aware of carbon monoxide (CO): Incomplete combustion can produce deadly carbon monoxide, which is odourless and invisible. Install CO detectors in your home to stay safe.

Know what to do in an emergency: If there’s a fire or leak, shut off the cylinder valve if it’s safe, ventilate the area, evacuate everyone, and call the fire department. Do not try to fix or relight anything yourself.

