Illegal dumpers caught near Plastic View after tip-off

Two individuals were caught in the act of illegally dumping waste in the area between Plastic View informal settlement and the State Security Agency in the east of Pretoria.

According to Deirdré van Helsdingen, founding director of the Pretoria East Community Caring Forum, she was alerted by a concerned resident who reported the dumping activity.

“I received a message from a resident informing me that people were dumping waste in the area, which has unfortunately become a known hotspot for illegal dumping,” she said.

Van Helsdingen said she immediately escalated the matter and was informed that Tshwane metro police officers were en route to the site.

“I drove to the location using the dirt road next to Mooikloof Ridge Estate and found a TMPD vehicle already on the scene,” she said.

She added that a second TMPD vehicle soon arrived and assisted in intercepting the suspects as they attempted to flee.

“Thanks to co-operation from Mooikloof Ridge Estate, security footage was obtained that helped secure the impoundment of both vehicles used in the dumping.”

She expressed gratitude to the TMPD for the swift response.

“This place where the dumpers were caught is a big concern for us; many dumpers usually dump there.”

She added that Plastic View is also a big illegal waste dumping site.

“ On July 5, we witnessed dumpers coming in at the boom gate at Plastic View and, after the driver got out and probably paid a bribe, the truck was allowed in to go and dump,” she claimed.

Van Helsdingen said people usually dump at Plastic View. However, they are busy with a new action plan to stop the dumping there.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo warned that illegal dumping is a serious offence that harms the environment, damages public spaces, and places an unnecessary burden on municipal services.

“It is not only irresponsible – it is illegal,” he said.

Mashigo urged all residents and businesses to dispose of waste responsibly and use designated landfill sites or authorised waste collection services.

He referred to the Waste Management by-law. “Any person who fails to ensure that garden waste, special domestic waste, or bulky waste is properly disposed of within the prescribed timeframes in a manner that prevents health risks or public nuisance may face a fine of R5 000.”

He added that individuals or companies who illegally dispose of waste by dumping, dropping, spilling or placing it in public areas outside designated municipal containers or authorised disposal sites may also be fined R5 000.

In addition, Mashigo warned that anyone who allows or instructs another individual to dump waste illegally may be liable for a fine of up to R10 000.

Apart from a fine, individuals dumping illegally can be prosecuted.

He said people or businesses need to dump waste at approved landfill sites.

Domestic landfill sites can be found at:

– The corner of Molefe Makinta and Soutpan roads, Soshanguve

– Molefe Makinta Highway, Ga-Rankuwa

– Hatherley, Solomon Mahlangu Drive, Nellmapius

– Zithobeni Road, Bronkhorstspruit.

The metro also has nine garden refuse sites for the free disposal of less than 1.3 tons at:

– Daan De Wet Nel Drive, Dorandia, Pretoria North

– Koorsboom Street, Magalieskruin, Sinoville

– 26th Avenue, Menlo Park

– Japie Peens Street, Mountain View

– Sytze Wierda Avenue, Philip Nel Park

– Rooihuiskraal Road, Centurion

– Kruger Avenue, Centurion

– St Joseph Avenue, Eersterust

– Alwyn Street, Waltloo

The metro has two transfer stations in Cullinan and Mabopane at:

– Lucas Mangope Road, Mabopane

– Cullinan Road, Cullinan

