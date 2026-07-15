Four alleged blue-light hijackers arrested in Welbekend

The police in Welbekend in the east of Pretoria have arrested four suspects who allegedly used blue lights to hijack and commit crimes in the area.

According to Tshwane police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marinda Austin, the suspects were arrested on July 10.

Austin said the four face charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and possession of law enforcement equipment.

Austin said police were searching for a vehicle suspected of being linked to criminal activities when officers located it in the Welbekend area.

The suspects tried to escape but was pursued by law enforcement and private security. “During the pursuit, shots were fired and the suspects were apprehended,” she said.

Police recovered two unlicensed firearms, ammunition, sirens, a traffic radio, blue lights and a uniform believed to have been used to impersonate law enforcement officials.

Major-General Samuel Thine commended the officers and security partners involved in the operation.

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the members for the exceptional standard of work displayed and congratulate them on this outstanding achievement,” Thine said.

Private security company Echo-1 Tactical, which assisted in the operation, alleged that the suspects formed part of a group linked to truck hijackings in the Welbekend area.

According to a company statement, Echo-1 Security’ members identified one of the vehicles allegedly used by the suspects and, together with members of the Welbekend SAPS, kept the occupants under observation while they searched for a potential target.

Echo-1 said the suspects were later spotted near Petit, prompting for back-up.

The vehicle reportedly returned to Welbekend, where a second vehicle believed to be involved in truck hijackings joined them.

The first vehicle was intercepted, leading to the arrest of four suspects.

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