Missing Pretoria man found safe after search

A Pretoria man who went missing after leaving work for lunch on Wednesday has been found safe, family and community members confirmed.

The 40-year-old, Rudolph du Plooy, was last seen at his workplace in Irene, where he left for lunch and never returned. His personal belongings had been left behind, raising concern among colleagues and loved ones.

Du Plooy, who has brown eyes and hair and stands about 1.7 m tall, became the focus of a community search after appeals for help circulated widely.

At this stage, no further details about his whereabouts during his disappearance have been made available.

What should you do when you have a missing loved one?

When a person goes missing, it is of the utmost importance for the SAPS to fulfill our mandate to serve and protect the citizens of South Africa. It is essential to take steps and start the investigation into a missing person’s case immediately. You can assist the SAPS when reporting a missing person by following these steps:

Report a missing person at your nearest police station immediately.

Produce a recent photograph of the missing person, if possible.

Give a complete description of the missing person’s last whereabouts, clothes that they were wearing, as well as any information that can assist the investigating officer.

Complete and sign a SAPS 55(A) form. This form safeguards the SAPS from hoax reports and indemnifies the SAPS to distribute the photograph and information of the missing person.

Obtain the investigating officer’s contact details, and send any additional information that might become available.

If a missing person is found or returns voluntarily, inform the investigating officer immediately. A SAPS 92 form must be completed to inform the Bureau of Missing Persons that the missing person’s report can be removed from the circulation system.

