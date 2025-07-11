Family of five, including three children, killed in Olievenhoutbosch shack fire

A devastating shack fire ripped through a home in Olievenhoutbosch Extension 25, early on Friday morning, killing a family of five — including three young children and a senior citizen — as flames engulfed their dwelling before firefighters could save them.

This includes three children aged 9 to 16 and a senior citizen.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni said the incident happened on Friday morning.

“The incident was reported to our Emergency Communication Centre at about 05:04, and firefighting resources were immediately dispatched from Heuweloord Fire Station and Centurion Fire Station to the scene. “These included two fire engines and a water tanker.”

He said on arrival, the firefighters found out that the fire had already destroyed the four-roomed shack dwelling.

“Sadly, five family members, including a senior citizen, one adult and three minors, were fatally burned by the devastating fire. The firefighters continued to extinguish the fire as it was still smouldering completely.”

Mnguni said various roleplayers, including their Fire Safety Section, Disaster Risk Management Section, the Gauteng Emergency Medical Services, South African Police Services, Gauteng Forensic Pathology Services, Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens and community leaders, were also on scene and worked together as they assisted with incident management.

“Tshwane Emergency Services Department urges communities to remain vigilant and be cautious during winter to prevent and eliminate incidents of this nature that can have a disastrous effect on families and the community.”

To report any fire or rescue incident, members of the public are encouraged to call 107 toll-free or to call 012 358 6300/6400.

He added that when reporting an emergency, please remain calm, speak clearly, know where you are to give the correct address, and give your correct contact number to allow the operator to phone you back should they need to do so.

