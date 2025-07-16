Mrs. Pretoria-Tshwane 2023 dies after brief illness

Shannon Bilijon, Mrs. Pretoria-Tshwane 2023 and founder of a charity that provided thousands of school shoes to children, has died at the age of 49 after a brief illness.

She passed away in the hospital on Friday, just six days after being admitted with a fever that revealed early-stage kidney failure.

Her husband told the media that blood tests indicated Shannon was in the early stages of kidney failure, after which she was admitted to the intensive care unit.

It is believed her lungs and heart failed within just six days.

Shannon was crowned Mrs. Pretoria-Tshwane 2023.

She and Marius started a charity organisation. Shoose Life has since ensured that more than 20,000 pairs of school shoes, made from recycled materials, have found a home.

Over the past year, she also poured her energy into the couple’s restaurant in Garsfontein. The pair met in 2021 and married the following year.

She is survived by her adult son and daughter.

Messages of condolence have since poured in on social media, with many paying tribute to her kindness and the impact she had.

Shannon will be laid to rest on July 18 at 11:00 AM, with the service taking place at Faith City Church in Centurion.

Mrs. Johannesburg 2025, Thandiwe G. Melato, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media:

“Oh dear Shannon… Why did you break our hearts like this? What a special human you were — a powerful woman of God, dedicated to transforming lives and making a great impact in this world. You will be missed dearly, sis. Thank you for your kindness to me and the love you so proudly shared with the world. Rest in Glory, sis.”

She added, “What an unexpected transition. May your husband Marius, children, family, and loved ones be comforted in this difficult time. May they find strength in the Lord.”

