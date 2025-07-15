Young beloved rider dies during Motocross Race in Gauteng

A young rider died this past weekend when he crashed with his motorcycle during a motocross event in Gauteng.

The 25-year-old Ricky Raaff from Walkerville, Gauteng, was participating in the Northern Regions Motocross Championship.

The championship was held on Sunday at the Ridgeway MX Park in Gauteng.

It is not yet sure what caused the accident. According to preliminary information, it seems the accident happened during a race round. Rescue personnel struggled for more than an hour to revive Raaff, but he was declared dead at the scene.

“It is with deep sadness that the committee has to share the news of Ricky Raaff’s death, after he was involved in a tragic accident during the fourth round yesterday (Sunday),” read a brief statement on Motorsport South Africa’s Facebook page.

According to a statement apparently released by Raaff’s friends and family, he died “while doing what he loved.”

“It is with broken hearts that we share the sad news of our beloved Ricky’s death. He was a gifted, brave young soul whose life was tragically and too soon cut short during a motocross accident,” the statement reads.

Raaff is described as a young man full of life and with a heart of gold.

“He brought people together with his bravery and shared his love freely with everyone.”

A fundraising effort was also launched on Monday to assist Raaff’s family with funeral arrangements.

Tributes from people in motocross circles have poured in.

“I am devastated by my mate’s death. Ride in paradise, my brother. You will truly be missed,” said fellow motocross rider Dallan Goldman.

Kagiso DC Stephens remembered the day he met Raaff.

“He had extraordinary talent on the track and was a reliable young man. I still remember when I met him and how he introduced me to his father, Peter Raaff, who still repairs our racing motorcycles to this day. Our deepest condolences.”

