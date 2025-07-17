Suspect nabbed after N4 chase

A man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, following a chase on the N4 highway.

Police recovered an unlicensed firearm, ammunition, and cellphones suspected of being stolen on the scene.

The suspect faces several charges, including possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, possession of suspected stolen property, and reckless and negligent driving.

According to police, the Tshwane Flying Squad’s highway patrol unit was conducting routine patrol duties along the N4 highway when officers noticed a suspicious white BMW.

When they tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off, initiating a high-speed pursuit.

Additional law enforcement units, including officers from the Soshanguve K9 unit and the Gauteng Traffic Police’s highway patrol team, joined the chase.

The chase ended near Soutpan Road, where the suspect’s vehicle was intercepted and brought to a halt.

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered a 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off, live rounds of ammunition, and nine cellphones believed to be stolen.

The suspect was immediately arrested and detained at the Pretoria North Police Station.

Pretoria North SAPS spokesperson, Sergeant Tumisang Molo, confirmed that an investigation is underway to find out if the recovered firearm and devices can be linked to other criminal cases in the region.

“We commend the swift response by all units involved. This arrest may help crack down on broader criminal networks operating within the Tshwane District.”

He said the suspect remains in custody and is expected to make his first appearance before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court soon.

“The charges are serious and form part of ongoing efforts to tackle illegal firearms and property crimes in the district,” Moloto added.

He urged residents to report suspicious activity and assist in ongoing investigations to ensure community safety.

