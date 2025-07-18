Brigadier out on bail, no experience takes over key Pretoria policing job

A brigadier who has never worn a police uniform, skipped every operational rank, and is allegedly currently out on bail for corruption charges has been appointed to lead visible policing in Pretoria’s Moot district.

This move has sparked outrage among officers, politicians, and the public, who are calling it a blatant example of nepotism and a blow to police integrity.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has slammed as “outrageous” and a clear example of nepotism, demanding it be reversed immediately to protect the integrity of the police service.

“We demand the immediate reversal of this indefensible decision and will use Parliament’s accountability mechanisms to ensure full transparency about how such an appointment was made. “This decision is nothing short of outrageous. The Brigadier in question was one of several senior Crime Intelligence members arrested just weeks ago on charges including fraud, corruption and abuse of SAPS secret service funds. SAPS management now claims this is a “temporary transfer” under the Disciplinary Regulations, which allow for redeployment if a member’s presence in their current post is untenable. But nothing in the regulations justifies failing to impose precautionary suspension, which exists specifically to protect investigations and institutional integrity in cases exactly like this.”

It furthermore said appointing an untrained, operationally inexperienced officer to oversee front-line visible policing undermines public safety, the credibility of SAPS and the morale of honest, hardworking police officers who have earned their rank through service and merit.

“It also places ordinary constables and sergeants under the command of someone unfamiliar with the realities and risks of policing on the ground.

The DA said this case exposes serious flaws in internal vetting, accountability and decision-making at the highest levels of SAPS leadership.

“It demonstrates how political interference and weak discipline continue to erode the professional standing of the service and demoralise career officers.”

The DA demands the following immediate actions:

-The National Commissioner must reverse this transfer without delay.

-The Brigadier in question must be placed on suspension in line with the SAPS Disciplinary Regulations pending the outcome of her criminal and internal disciplinary proceedings.

In response to the backlash, the police defended the controversial appointment, stating that the organisation allows for lateral entry opportunities for individuals with specialised skills or expertise that do not necessarily come from a policing background.

According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, these professionals are brought in to support — rather than lead — operational policing, and are selected based on their qualifications and experience.

“It is not unusual for police to appoint individuals from outside the service if they possess the specific skills or qualifications required for a particular position. These lateral entrants do not necessarily progress through the traditional ranks of the police but are given a short induction — typically three to four months of police training — before assuming their roles.”

Mathe cited several examples of senior officials who entered the service laterally: the Divisional Commissioner for Supply Chain Management, who was a chief director at National Treasury before joining SAPS in 2022; a 35‑year‑old Major General in the Hawks, who is a chartered accountant and certified fraud examiner appointed in 2021; the CFO of SAPS, who holds a BCom accounting degree and joined at Colonel level 20 years ago; and Lieutenant General Bongiwe Zulu, now head of SAPS Training, who entered at Colonel level at age 35 and holds two PhDs.

In the case of the brigadier at the centre of the controversy, SAPS confirmed that she is currently employed in the Technical Management Services (TMS) division because she holds a technical qualification, which the organisation deemed valuable in that support environment.

Mathe could not confirm the current cases against the brigadier.

