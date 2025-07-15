WhatsApp will STOP working on these phones – is your device on the list?

Pretoria residents could soon find themselves unable to send messages or make calls on WhatsApp, as the popular messaging app stops working on older phones.

Affected users are urged to check if their device is on the list and update or upgrade before it’s too late.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has raised its minimum operating system standards, prompting the end of support for devices that cannot meet the new criteria.

To continue using WhatsApp, iPhones must be updated to iOS 15.1 or later, while Android phones must run on Android 5.1 or newer. Devices running older systems will no longer be able to use WhatsApp’s messaging and calling features.

These iPhones will lose WhatsApp support:

iPhone 5s

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

(Note: iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, and iPhone SE (1st gen) are still safe if updated.)

These Android phones will no longer work with WhatsApp:

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung Galaxy Note 3

Sony Xperia Z1

LG G2

Huawei Ascend P6

Moto G (1st Gen)

HTC One X

Any Android phone running version 5.0 or earlier is affected.

Pretoria residents are advised to check their device’s software version and update if possible — or consider upgrading — to avoid being cut off from WhatsApp’s messaging and calling features.

