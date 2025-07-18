Fallen councillor remembered, mourners demand action

Members of the metro’s council recently held a special council meeting, which served as a memorial service for the late Councillor Thabang Masemola.

The Ward 10 Councillor was gunned down by an unknown man outside a tuck shop on the main road in Stoffel Park, in the far east of Mamelodi, on July 9.

Members of Masemola’s family, as well as councillors from all political parties, gathered on July 18 to celebrate his life.

Many councillors called for justice to come swiftly, demanding that Masemola’s death not be in vain, and that the perpetrators not roam free.

Councillor Katlego Makgaleng said that though they represent different political parties, they are one as councillors.

“He was a man of integrity. He was a great man. As Alderman Maluleka said, you would think he’s very quiet looking at him from the outside, but inside, he was a man of integrity and wisdom, who was always willing to impart some of that wisdom with those he engaged with,” Makgalaeng said.

Councillor Komaseroto Benjamin Disoloane of the EFF said the feeling was unreal as he and many others were used to seeing Masemola daily.

He further called on the mayor and all councillors to wage war against all criminals in the city.

“If we really respect and want to honour Thabang, we have to fight crime like no one has ever seen before. We cannot come here and sit, and send our well wishes without doing anything.

“Tomorrow it might be you. The question is, what do we do now? If need be, let’s have our own General Mkhwanazi here in the metro,” Disoloane said.

Councillor Jacob Mathabathe said that it was not right that Masemola’s life was needlessly taken and that his children remain heartbroken.

“We want to tell the Masemola family that we are with you, always. Thabang’s death must not be in vain. “We’ve had a lot of councillors who have been murdered, and we don’t know what happened to this day; the culprits have not been found. “We have to make sure that every culprit who commits murder, not only of councillors but any murderer, must be brought to justice. “One murder is one too many. We’ve got to stand up and say: Enough is enough,” Mathabathe said.

Councillor Déhan Harmse expressed his condolences to the family with two Bible verses which spoke of comfort during trying times. He said that Thabang’s death has left the FF Plus with a heavy heart, and extended the party’s condolences to the ANC.

“I saw Councillor Masemola’s passion first-hand at the start of last year, during an oversight visit at Lusaka Clinic. “He was very adamant about pushing the completion of the clinic so it could serve the community in and around the ward he served. “This showed me that he truly cared for the people he served and truly cared for their well-being,” Harmse said.

On July 9, Masemola and his companion were taking his new car out for a test drive. While stopping for food on Malapana Street and engaging in conversation with a friend, an unknown man, wearing a jacket with a hoodie, approached them and shot Masemola several times.

Following the shooting, the suspect got into a car and left the scene. Emergency services declared Masemola dead on the scene.

Police continue to ask residents with any information regarding the shooting to contact local law enforcement.

