Glitch blocks access to online Tshwane services

The Tshwane metro has announced that it is currently experiencing technical issues affecting both its e-Tshwane online platform and the Tshwane Mobile App.

Due to this fault, customers have been unable to access several essential municipal services since July 17.

Metro spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said the disruption began as a result of a faulty network connection between the city’s internal network system and the e-Tshwane platform. This has also impacted access to the new mobile app.

The city’s technicians are currently attending to the matter with the aim of restoring the digital services as soon as possible.”

He said in the meantime, several functions remain affected.

“This includes the submission of meter readings and clearance certificate applications, both of which will be queued for submission once the system is back online,” said Mashigo.

He noted that residents have also been unable to log service queries or reports on either the online portal or the app, as reference numbers are not being generated.

“This includes the I Want to Report Service function.”

Mashigo added that other affected services include account balance enquiries via the Get Balance feature, the New Applications Processing System (NAPS) GIS web services, and the submission and processing of building plans.

“The city apologises for the inconvenience caused to the affected customers,” he said.

