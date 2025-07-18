This weekend’s must-attend events in Pretoria

In the second last weekend of July, residents can explore markets and have a flashback to the 80s with karaoke music, as Pretoria sizzles with entertainment.

Hazel Food & ACC Market, Hofmeyr Park, July 19

Your favourite Saturday market sets the tone for the weekend.

Experience a day of perfect balance between nature and shopping, with fresh and delicious products, including international foods, fresh produce, handmade treats and many more.

Be ready to explore the market for unique art, home décor and handmade treasures such as jewellery, garden bird treats, indoor plants and more.

The market runs from 08:00 to 14:00.

Annam Street Food Market, Annam Vietnamese Restaurant, July 20



Pretorians, try something new this weekend!

The first-ever Annam Street Food Market brings authentic Vietnamese eats to Annam Vietnamese Restaurant.

You can look forward to enjoying pho (traditional noodle soup), spring rolls, skewers and more!

Bring your friends. Come hungry. Leave happy.

The market starts from 10:00 to 15:00.

Absolute 80s, Menlyn Barnyard, July 19

Flashback to the 80s! The Barnyard Theatre is taking you back to the Absolute 80s. Relive iconic music from Billy Idol to Depeche Mode, plus SA legends.

Get ready for a high-energy, non-stop party that will have you feeling forever young.

Don’t miss this ultimate 80s celebration.

The show runs from 19:30 to 22:00.

Karaoke Nights, Innesdale Sports Club, July 18 and 20

Sing your heart out, enjoy the cash bar, and unleash your inner superstar with Johan Piek.

Tag your buddies along, it’s the perfect way to make have a good time and create memories with friends.

The karaoke starts from 18:00.

Hans bars die bioborrel, Fairtree Atterbury Theatre, July 20

A brand-new Afrikaans adventure comedy is hitting the stage!

Enjoy non-stop entertainment and follow Hans’s hilarious battle against strict lockdown rules in a witty, light-hearted escape.

It’s the perfect antidote to everyday stress. . . You won’t want to miss it!

The show starts at 15:00.

