Five shot and killed, three injured in Olievenhoutbosch shooting

Five people, including three men and two women, were shot and killed, while three others sustained injuries during a shooting at a tavern in the Shoba Informal Settlement in Olievenhoutbosch on Friday evening, July 18. The incident, involving approximately ten suspects, occurred at around 22:30, according to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Masondo stated that the motive for the shooting remains unclear. “It has been reported that the suspects entered the tavern and began shooting randomly, without uttering a word.” Police are currently investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation or aid in the apprehension of the suspects is urged to contact their nearest police station or call Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

ALSO READ: Shocking circumstances at Akasia police station lead to intervention

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!