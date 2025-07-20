Crash on Centurion bridge leaves one critically injured

A serious car accident on Lenchen Avenue Bridge over the N14 Highway in Centurion left one person critically injured and another with moderate injuries on Saturday night, July 19.

According to paramedic services Emergency Medical Solutions, the accident happened at around 20:56. An Advanced Life Support ambulance and the Tshwane Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

“We received a call for assistance regarding a vehicle accident with reports of a person trapped inside,” said Emergency Medical Solutions spokesperson Dean Slater.

Slater said paramedics arrived to find the driver of the vehicle had sustained moderate injuries, while the front passenger was in a life-threatening condition and entrapped in the wreckage.

“With the assistance of the Tshwane Fire Department, the passenger was stabilised and extracted using the Jaws of Life and other rescue equipment. Our Emergency Care Practitioner then reassessed and further stabilised the patient on scene.”

Slater said the critically injured passenger was transported to a nearby medical facility in a stable condition following on-scene intervention, while the driver received treatment for moderate injuries.

He said the exact cause of the crash remains unknown at this stage, and a police investigation is underway.

Motorists are urged to drive cautiously, especially in high-traffic areas and overpasses, to prevent life-threatening incidents.

