Cable thief pays with his life after attempt

A man was electrocuted while allegedly trying to steal cables next to the Cullinan shopping complex on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Connie Moganedi urged the community to refrain from cable theft following the fatal incident.

Moganedi said the community must stop engaging in acts of cable theft.

The body of the suspected cable thief was found by passersby next to the electricity box.

“The suspected cable thief, believed to be aged between 30 and 40, died on the scene while attempting to cut live electrical cables,” said Moganedi.

Cable theft is not only a serious criminal offence but also poses a significant risk to the lives of those involved and causes severe disruption to essential services, including electricity supply, communication, and transport systems.

She said the police reiterate that such acts will not be tolerated, and perpetrators will be dealt with accordingly.

“Let us work together to protect our infrastructure and ensure the safety of our communities,” she added.

“We call upon residents to act responsibly and report any suspicious activities related to infrastructure tampering to the nearest police station or via Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

