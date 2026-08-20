Kidnapping victims rescued from suspected hijackers in Pretoria

Two victims who were allegedly hijacked and kidnapped were rescued during an intelligence-driven police operation in Lotus Gardens, Pretoria, on Wednesday, August 19.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, members of Crime Intelligence and Pretoria West Vispol launched the operation after receiving information about suspects allegedly involved in hijackings and using a suspected hijacked silver Audi A4.

Police were informed that the suspects had allegedly just hijacked a VW Polo in the Pretoria West policing precinct.

The operational team traced the suspects to the Lotus Sports Ground, which police believe was being used as a hideout and a location where suspected hijackers searched vehicles for tracking devices.

When officers entered the premises, they spotted two vehicles matching the descriptions they had received.

Three suspects were allegedly standing outside the vehicles and attempted to flee when police arrived. Two were apprehended, while a third managed to escape.

It was during a search of the vehicles that police made the disturbing discovery.

“A male victim was found locked inside the Audi A4, while a female victim was found inside the Volkswagen Polo,” Van Dyk said.

Both victims, who police said had allegedly been hijacked with the VW Polo, were safely rescued.

Police also recovered a black Beretta 9mm pistol next to a wall near the area where the suspects were arrested.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Audi A4 had been reported stolen earlier in August in the Pretoria West policing area.

Police are now searching for the third suspect who escaped during the operation.

The recovered firearm will also undergo further investigation to determine whether it may have been used in other crimes, while detectives will investigate whether the two arrested suspects can be linked to additional criminal activities.

Acting Tshwane District Commissioner Brigadier Kushie Pietersen commended the officers involved in the operation and highlighted the importance of intelligence-driven policing in disrupting criminal activity in the district.

Also read: Electrocuted at Planet Fitness: Pretoria man finally discharged after month in hospital

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