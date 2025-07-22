Officer shot and injured in Kwaggasrand armed robbery

A security officer was shot and wounded during a violent armed robbery at the Engen garage in Kwaggasrand on Monday night, when a group of eight suspects stormed the business, looted goods, and fled in a getaway bakkie with false plates.

According to a post by Proshield Security the robbery happened at around 20:15 at the Engen Garage in Kwaggasrand.

“Upon arrival at the scene, responding units confirmed that a robbery had indeed taken place. According to staff members, the suspects took vouchers, energy drinks, cigarettes, and various groceries. No cash was reported stolen.”

The alleged robbers fled the scene in a white Isuzu bakkie.

It furthermore said a response officer from Team Med SSS (Security Company) sustained two gunshot wounds.

The officer was transported to the hospital by a senior from his company for medical treatment.

Proshield Security said EST First Responders stabilised the patient and escorted him with his father safely to the hospital.

“The scene was secured and handed over to SAPS for further investigation.

“A formal case has been opened, and SAPS will continue with the investigation.”

Police could not yet confirm or provide more information.

