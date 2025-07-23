Eldoraigne Substation clean-up to boost safety by month-end

The metro plans to clear the overgrown servitude around the Eldoraigne Substation by the end of July to improve visibility and access.

This follows complaints from the Community Policing Forum (CPF) and Ward 69 councillor, Cindy Billson, about ongoing security risks and the city’s failure to maintain the area.

Metro spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, confirmed the city is committed to removing the overgrowth within the set timeframe.

“The city will clear the servitude by no later than July 31,” he said.

He added that a greater impact would be achieved if the landowner also took responsibility for clearing their portion, as this would enhance visibility around the substation.

Mashigo also addressed the delayed development approval on the corner of Saxby Avenue and Lorentz Road, saying the process is still underway.

“Approval of the development at the corner of Saxby Avenue and Lorentz Road depends on the city planning and development application process, which is currently ongoing,” he said.

He also noted that the Eldoraigne Substation has enough capacity to support the new development.

According to Mashigo, the substation recently underwent major upgrades, with the installation of state-of-the-art metal-enclosed switchgear replacing outdated infrastructure.

“These upgrades focused on enhancing operational reliability, safety, and ease of maintenance at the substation.

“The metro is also prioritising similar refurbishments at other substations operating with ageing switchgear as part of a broader plan to modernise the city’s electrical distribution system,” he said.

Mashigo noted that maintenance at substations is guided by monthly inspections aimed at identifying potential risks early, and that these include finding problems such as oil leaks, grounding faults, and vandalism.

“Some issues are resolved immediately or scheduled for repair during switching operations, depending on material availability. Security personnel also assist by alerting teams to suspicious activity.”

However, Ward 69 councillor Cindy Billson criticised the metro for neglecting its responsibility to maintain the pavement and servitude around the substation, especially as the area continues to pose challenges for CPF patrols.

“The city has the responsibility to keep the servitude and the pavement, but they don’t,” said Billson.

“The overgrown bushes are a big problem for the CPF whenever they conduct patrols.”

She said that although the land around the substation is privately owned, the city is still obligated to maintain the areas it owns.

Billson noted that after a major cable theft in December, CPF volunteers spent two days clearing the bush around the substation to improve visibility and deter further criminal activity.

“Following that clean-up effort, surveillance cameras were installed with the help of organisations like AfriForum, which currently monitors the site,” she said.

Billson added that the CPF and local security struggle to access the area because the terrain is uneven, making it difficult for vehicles to drive there.

Wierdabrug CPF executive Daniel van Rooyen told Rekord that patrolling in the area remains dangerous due to the overgrown bushes.

“There are extremely overgrown bushes around the Eldoraigne Substation, and patrolling those areas is difficult.

“We often have to leave our vehicles and walk through the bushes, which is risky since most CPF members don’t carry firearms for protection,” Van Rooyen said.

He said that clearing vegetation beneath high-tension cables would also reduce the fire risk and make it easier to spot illegal activities like squatting.

However, he emphasised that a one-off clean-up is not enough.

“The CPF cleared some of the overgrown areas around the substation in December, but small-scale efforts don’t last long.

“A systematic approach is needed to keep areas clear, including using poison to prevent regrowth. Short projects won’t be effective; sustained efforts are necessary.”

Adding to the concern, Ward 69 committee member for the environment, Albert Retief, said the issue has broader implications for the entire ward.

He explained that around 80% of Ward 69 is fed by the Eldoraigne Substation, making it a critical piece of infrastructure.

Yet from certain angles on the street, the substation is barely visible due to the high bushes.

“This makes it an easy target for cable theft. It’s overgrown right up to the fence of the substation,” he said.

Retief also pointed out that the overgrowth is obstructing a road within the servitude, which is meant to be used by the CPF for patrols.

“There is a road that goes through the servitude, but the CPF can’t use it anymore because it’s so overgrown.”

He expressed concern that if the issue is not resolved soon, the land could become vulnerable to illegal occupation.

“We’ve already seen this happen at the corner of Wierda and Old Johannesburg Roads, where people sorting recyclables have moved in,” he said.

“That activity ends up polluting the Hennops River. The same thing could happen here.”

Retief noted that the issue has been ongoing for over a year and has been raised at every public meeting in the last six months.

“Every time officials promise they’ll look into it, but it remains an issue.”

Eugene Clark, one of the landowners of the property adjacent to the substation, acknowledged the overgrowth on his site and explained why clearing has been delayed.

“We own land closer to the corner of Wierda Road and Saxby Avenue.

We had previously cleared the property, but unfortunately, it has become overgrown again, and some illegal littering has occurred,” said Clark.

He said they have been in contact with Councillor Billson and are aware of the community’s safety concerns, but noted that cost remains a significant barrier.

“We asked the councillor if we could delay the clearing until our bulk earthworks contractor is on site, because it’s about R150 000 every time we clear the site, and that’s expensive.”

Clark noted that although they are pressing to get it done, the cost of repeated clearing is difficult to sustain ahead of development.

“We’d like to keep everyone happy where we can, but we don’t want to double down on costs when we’re about to move into the development phase,” he added.

While Clark reiterated that they are committed to addressing the issue, he said he could not give a definitive timeline for when the land would be cleared again.

“We understand the drive from a community and safety perspective, and we very much want to do it. But I don’t want to promise a date that might not be accurate.”

