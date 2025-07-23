R5 rifle recovered after robbery at north mall, perpetrators still at large

An R5 assault rifle has been recovered following a brazen cross-pavement robbery that took place at Wonderpark Mall in Akasia on July 21.

Police are however still on the hunt for the suspects involved in the crime.

Tshwane Flying Squad spokesperson Sergeant Alfred Legodi said the incident occurred at approximately 09:30.

Legodi said that while conducting routine patrols in the Akasia policing precinct, officers were alerted to the robbery and quickly made their way to the underground parking area of the mall.

On arrival, police encountered security personnel already at the scene and immediately initiated an investigation into the robbery.

“Law enforcement received further intelligence regarding a suspicious firearm believed to be stashed near Akasia flats, not far from the mall.

“Officers acted promptly on the tip-off and proceeded to the location. Upon arrival, they successfully recovered an R5 rifle, a high-powered military-grade firearm, believed to be linked to the robbery,” said Legodi.

Legodi added the weapon has since been booked in at Akasia SAPS, where a comprehensive investigation is now underway.

“All relevant law enforcement and forensic teams have been mobilised to gather further evidence and track down the suspects involved in the heist.”

Legodi urged members of the public to come forward with any information that may assist in identifying or locating the individuals responsible.

Anyone with information related to the robbery or the recovered firearm is encouraged to contact the police at 012 841 0108 or 082 372 6513.

Rekord reached out to Wonderpark Mall for comment, however, they had yet to provide it by our time of publication. Once comment is received it will be added to the report.

*Please note that this article has been amended

