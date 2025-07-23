Stakeholders honours Mandela’s legacy by supporting most vulnerable

In honour of Nelson Mandela’s legacy and the spirit of Ubuntu, Optimi marked Mandela Day with a heartfelt charity event on July 18.

The company supported Brave to Love, a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping victims of sexual exploitation, abuse, and homelessness.

The event united Optimi staff, donors, and community members in a powerful show of solidarity and compassion for those most at risk in our society.

More than just a commemorative occasion, Mandela Day served as a call to action, and Optimi responded with enthusiasm, purpose, and generosity.

Ilze Schultz from Optimi thanked the overwhelming support from internal teams and community partners, adding that the event was a great success.

“Donations and acts of service poured in, directly benefitting Brave to Love and amplifying their work in the inner city.

“Through trauma support, safe spaces, skills development, and spiritual care, the organisation continues to transform lives one person at a time,” she said.

“It’s truly moving to see how collective action can create lasting impact.”

She said that partnering with Brave to Love gave their Mandela Day initiative real meaning, and they are honoured to be part of a solution that reaches far beyond just one day.

“More than an event, Optimi’s Mandela Day initiative served as a platform to raise awareness about Brave to Love’s life-changing work.”

Other stakeholders, such as Hatfield Christian Church and Food Sock Meals, were also thanked. The church made a financial contribution for the outreach and rehabilitation programmes, and Food Sock Meals donated nutritious meals that fed 144 individuals in need.

She thanked members of the public for their open-hearted support, which made a real and lasting difference.

The company encourages other organisations to get involved in similar efforts, promoting compassion, community, and change across South Africa.

