Hijackers use fake pickup point to steal R1.5m truck near Akasia

Police have warned transport operators and truck drivers to remain vigilant after a truck crew was allegedly lured to a fake collection point, kidnapped and robbed of a truck worth about R1.5 million near Akasia.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said police are investigating several cases of truck hijacking and two counts of kidnapping following an incident that occurred on Friday, May 23, 2026, at approximately 14:00 along the R566 Road near Rama City within the Akasia policing precinct.

“According to reports, the complainant and his crew members were on duty transporting a white Hino truck to Rosslyn to collect rubber mats.

“The complainant alleged that they were provided with a location and informed that they would meet a person known as “George”, who would direct them to the collection point.

“The victims travelled along the R566 Road towards Rosslyn until the navigation location ended. Shortly thereafter, they were approached by an unknown African male who identified himself as “Chabi”.”

Van Dyk said the suspect allegedly informed them that he had been sent by George to escort them to the pickup point.

“The complainant and his crew member followed the suspect past Rama City onto a gravel road leading into a bushy area. Upon arrival, they were confronted by two suspects dressed as security officers.

“The suspects allegedly pointed firearms at the victims and instructed them to exit the truck. The victims were then taken into the bushes, where their hands and feet were tied before the suspects fled the scene with the white Hino truck valued at approximately R1.5 million.”

He said after several hours, the victims managed to free themselves and walked to the R566 Road, where they were assisted by a passing motorist who contacted the Akasia SAPS.

“Fortunately, no shots were fired, and no injuries were reported during the incident.”

Police are appealing to transport operators, truck drivers, courier companies and members of the public to remain vigilant when accepting unfamiliar collection points or directions from unknown persons.

“Criminals are increasingly using false pickup locations and impersonating security personnel or company representatives to lure victims to isolated areas before committing robberies and hijackings.

“Members of the public are advised to observe the following safety precautions: Verify collection or delivery locations directly with the company before travelling, Avoid following unknown individuals to secluded or isolated areas. Share live locations and travel routes with employers or family members. \

“Be cautious when approached by persons claiming to represent a company or security service. Where possible, avoid travelling alone to unfamiliar destinations. Report any suspicious activity immediately to the nearest police station or by calling the SAPS Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. The suspects are currently unknown, and investigations are ongoing.”

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