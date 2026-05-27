Family pleads for help finding daughter last seen in Hatfield

The family of missing 26-year-old Thabile Mokgohloa is pleading with community members to assist in locating her after she was reported missing on May 22.

She was last seen in the Hatfield area of Pretoria.

According to information received by the family, Mokgohloa was last seen on Park Street wearing blue jeans, a brown Dry-Mac jacket and carrying a black backpack.

Her father, Petrus Mokgohloa, said the family remains deeply concerned about her safety and well-being as the search continues.

“As Thabile’s family, we are deeply worried about her safety and well-being and we are pleading with anyone who may have seen her or knows anything to please come forward,” said Mokgohloa.

He further appealed to members of the public to continue sharing information and awareness posts relating to the case.

“We kindly ask the community to help us by sharing these posters and reporting any information that may assist in bringing her home safely. Because every share, every conversation, every repost, every prayer, and every small piece of information could help bring her home safely,” he explained.

Mokgohloa added that the family is still holding onto hope and urged community members not to stop assisting in the search efforts.

“To those who continue standing with us during this difficulty journey, thank you for keeping hope alive with us because we truly appreciate every effort being made to help bring Thabile home,” he added.

Tshwane district SAPS spokesperson Johan van Dyk confirmed that the matter remains under investigation.

“The person is still missing, and the case is still being investigated by the missing persons investigator at Brooklyn SAPS,” said Van Dyk.

Anyone with information regarding Thabile Mokgohloa’s whereabouts can contact Lebogang Makgohloa on 083 240 2595 or Petrus Mokgohloa on 079 906 9484.

Information can also be shared with the investigating officer handling the case, Warrant Officer Hlongwane from Brooklyn SAPS, on 082 338 1863.

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