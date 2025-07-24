Construction sites, streets raided in immigration blitz

Eleven undocumented immigrants were arrested in Centurion on July 23 during a joint law enforcement operation targeting illegal immigration.

The operation was carried out by the TMPD, in collaboration with the SAPS, Gauteng traffic wardens, and officials from the Department of Home Affairs.

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the arrests formed part of a broader clampdown across Tshwane, aimed at ensuring that foreign nationals residing in the country have proper documentation.

“These operations are aimed at eliminating unlawful behaviour, combating crime, and ensuring that foreign nationals in the country are properly documented,” he said.

While 11 people were arrested in Centurion, a further 21 undocumented immigrants were detained in Sinoville during the same operation.

Mahamba added that the arrests followed an earlier operation in Equestria, where 32 undocumented individuals were taken into custody.

In total, 64 undocumented immigrants were arrested through these co-ordinated efforts.

“Most of the arrests were made at construction sites, where contractors were found employing foreign nationals as cheap labour,” said Mahamba.

“Some of the undocumented individuals were also found begging on pavements with children, while others were job seekers sitting along the roadside.”

He said the TMPD will continue to work closely with other law enforcement agencies and government departments to roll out similar operations across the metro.

