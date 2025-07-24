Manhunt launched for armed suspects in Wonderpark CIT robbery attempt

Police are still on the hunt for the suspects involved in the attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery on July 21 at Wonderpark Shopping Centre, north of Pretoria.

According to police, at about 08:20, heavily armed suspects targeted a CIT vehicle during a routine cash collection in the centre’s underground parking, which led to multiple shots being fired.

Tshwane Flying Squad spokesperson Sergeant Alfred Legodi said the suspects tried to intercept the vehicle, but fled the scene.

“Law enforcement received further intelligence regarding a suspicious firearm believed to be stashed near the Akasia Flats, not far from the shopping centre.

“Officers acted promptly on the tip-off and proceeded to the location. They successfully recovered an R5 rifle, a high-powered military-grade firearm, believed to be linked to the robbery,” said Legodi.

The weapon is suspected to have been discarded by the fleeing suspects during their escape.

“The R5 rifle was found concealed and has been booked at Akasia SAPS. It will undergo forensic testing to determine whether it was used in the robbery or linked to other crimes,” he stated.

Wonderpark Shopping Centre management said no injuries were recorded and operations have resumed.

Marketing manager Marli Strauss said the centre is reviewing and tightening its security protocols in collaboration with law enforcement and private security firms.

Strauss said despite the chaos, no injuries were reported, thanks to the swift defensive actions of Volsec Security Services and the CIT officers on site.

“Their rapid response allowed the vehicle to escape safely, avoiding what could have been a fatal encounter. The safety of shoppers, staff, and tenants remains our top priority.

“We commend the swift and professional response of the security personnel involved. We are relieved that no lives were lost and are working closely with authorities to support the investigation and enhance on-site security,” said Strauss.

The police have urged members of the public who may have information to come forward by contacting their nearest police station or calling Crime Stop anonymously at 08600 10111.

