Probe initiated following discovery of body in Bon Accord Dam

Police have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of a body in the Bon Accord Dam in the north of Pretoria.

According to Warrant Officer Grant Giblin, the body of an unknown person was recovered from the dam on July 19.

“An unknown victim was recovered in Tshwane at the Bon Accord Dam on Saturday.”

He said the recovered body was one of three bodies recovered from different locations around Gauteng.

The two other bodies were recovered in the Vaal area and Turffontein in Johannesburg.

“Three unknown victims were recovered in separate incidents: Sedibeng in Vereeniging on Thursday, Tshwane at Bon Accord Dam on Saturday and Johannesburg at Turffontein in a quarry on Monday,” he said.

Giblin said the cases are under investigation by the respective police stations.

“Inquest dockets for these cases are currently under investigation by the local SAPS stations,” he said.

He further encouraged anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the relevant SAPS station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Giblin said in a separate incident, on July 23, the body of an alleged illegal fisherman was also discovered at Modderfontein Reserve.

“Members from the SAPS Ekurhuleni Water Policing and Diving Services were deployed to a scene at Modderfontein Reserve where an alleged illegal fisherman had possibly drowned. As the net was reeled in with a large quantity of live fish still entrapped, members neared the end of the 400m length to find the unfortunate victim’s body also entrapped in the netting.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.