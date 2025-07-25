Beware fake TMPD recruitment scams, residents warned

Residents are cautioned to be on the lookout for fake Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) advertisements promising positions with the department.

The warning comes after the Tshwane metro issued a recruitment ad for 200 trainees to be trained for the TMPD.

The fake ad features a video clip of Tshwane Mayor, Nasiphi Moya, at a press conference earlier this year, explaining why the TMPD are recruiting trainees, and encouraging residents to send their applications to “soshanews.co.za” or call a number provided.

Moya said the only way to apply for the 200 positions is through the municipality’s online platforms.

“This advertisement is fake. There’s only one place where applications for TMPD trainees can be submitted, and that’s the City of Tshwane website: tshwane.gov.za,” Moya said.

She has previously stated that these positions are not for sale and that the metro will be closely monitoring the recruitment to ensure there’s no place for corruption.

The complete job forum can be accessed by visiting the website, clicking on ‘Documents’ and then on ‘Job Forums’, or on ‘Notice Board’ or ‘Quick Links’.

The closing date for applications is August 5, and these can only be completed online.

The online application closes at midnight on the closing date, and no late applications will be accepted.

Scam alert: This advertisement is fake. There’s only one place where applications for TMPD trainees can be submitted, and that’s the City of Tshwane website: https://t.co/1ri7K76YEW @CityTshwane https://t.co/biApfyttuD pic.twitter.com/AB9oSVYPEB — Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) July 24, 2025

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.