NPO offers support to heal and empower Suurman community

In the heart of Suurman, a small community in Hammanskraal, Change with Elevation (CWE), an NPO, is quietly transforming lives for the better.

CWE provides free psychosocial support and mental health services to those in need, particularly survivors of gender-based violence (GBV).

Born from personal pain and a deep desire to bring healing, the organisation was established in 2020 and formally registered on May 14, 2022.

It was founded by Reneilwe Mokoe, a passionate young woman, mother, daughter, and sister with a diploma in Financial Management, who is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

But beyond her academic journey, Mokoe is a changemaker whose life was reshaped by the trauma of GBV, an experience that propelled her to start CWE as a safe space for healing, support, and awareness.

“I realised that we cannot talk about change if we ignore the mental scars people walk around with every day. GBV was declared a pandemic in South Africa, and I felt a deep call to do something.

“Not just for myself, but for other women, men, and children who are silently suffering,” said Mokoe.

CWE’s mission is deeply rooted in healing and restoring communities through mental health activities and targeted social awareness campaigns.

The organisation envisions a society that is not only informed about the effects and prevention of GBV but one that is actively engaged in breaking cycles of abuse and poverty.

“We want to build a community that is trained, aware, and empowered to take control of their lives. That begins with mental health,” emphasised Mokoe.

At the core of CWE’s services is free psychosocial support for victims of abuse, including trauma debriefing and mental health screening.

Once a diagnosis or need is identified, it provides referrals for further professional help.

Their holistic approach incorporates wellness activities, educational talks, and tailored action plans to help individuals navigate emotional and psychological distress.

CWE also runs several community-based programmes focusing on social needs, capacity building, advocacy, and education.

These include youth empowerment initiatives aimed at keeping young people in school, breaking the pattern of generational poverty, and educating them on GBV prevention.

Through community engagement and collaboration, the organisation works closely with other service providers, local leaders, and families to build a stronger, more resilient society.

What sets CWE apart is its grassroots approach.

“We don’t believe in a one-size-fits-all solution. Each person, each story matters. We listen first, then support.

“The organisation thrives on innovation and inclusivity, often hosting group sessions, workshops, and campaigns that are open to all community members,” she said.

While the journey has not been easy, Mokoe remains determined.

“I envision growth, success, and deep change, not just for Suurman, but for every surrounding community that needs healing. We want them to know they are not alone.”

