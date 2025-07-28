Don’t get duped: Tshwane outlines path to legitimate land access

The metro is determined to clamp down on illegal sales and leasing of municipal land.

This is according to Sthembiso Skosana, spokesperson for the office of the MMC for Corporate and Shared Services.

He said the metro is confronting a system that has allowed manipulation to dominate equity for far too long.

“The city is cracking down on rampant fraud and illegal profiteering in the sale and lease of municipal land,” he said.

He emphasised that the metro will not stand idly by while corrupt officials exploit vulnerable residents and undermine lawful processes.

“Municipal land is not a commodity for private gain – it is a public asset. It belongs to the people of Tshwane.”

Skosana said the metro is intensifying efforts to teach the public about the correct and legal ways to access municipal land and properties.

“As part of our transformative governance drive, we are intensifying public education around the legal pathways to accessing city land and property, especially for township residents, informal settlements, and emerging enterprises,” he said. “Land justice is not a slogan. It’s a procedural commitment backed by law.”

He added that MMC Kholofelo Morodi will undertake a series of public workshops across all regions of Tshwane soon.

“These workshops will educate residents, community leaders, and small businesses on how to lawfully apply for land or property, the required documentation, timelines, and how to protect themselves from scams,” he said.

Skosana said the metro is determined to make the system more accessible and understandable, especially for the poor and working class who often fall prey to misinformation and exploitation.

He then guided residents on how to apply for land and property within the metro.

Residents, community groups or small businesses hoping to apply for municipal land or property are urged to follow only this legal and recognised process:

Step 1: Application Submission and Review

Submit your application through any Tshwane Customer Care Office or via email at [email protected].

– All internal departments assess whether the land is needed for municipal services.

– A report is drafted and tabled before Council.

– A public notice is issued for community input.

Step 2: Public Tender Process (for private buyers/businesses)

– If you’re not a government entity, your application enters a fair and open bidding process.

– Advertisements are published in newspapers.

– The winning bid is selected based on clear criteria, not special preference.

Step 3: Finalisation

– Legal agreements are drafted.

– Payments and transfers are processed through registered attorneys.

Note:

– The entire process takes an average of 13 months.

– No ward councillor, no official or MMC has the power to hand over land outside of Council processes.

– If anyone offers you land outside this process, report them.

