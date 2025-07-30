Attention Faerie Glen residents: Rescheduled water supply network upgrade on Thursday

Residents in the east of Tshwane should take note of the rescheduled upgrade of the water supply network at Stand 189 and 190 in Faerie Glen Ext 1.

Metro spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the initial maintenance work was scheduled to be carried out on July 15. However, it was rescheduled for July 31.

He said the metro will carry out rescheduled upgrading and tie-in connection work to the water supply network.

Residents in Faerie Glen Ext 1 can expect interrupted water supply of about 10 hours, from 08:00 to 18:00.

“The metro apologises profusely for the inconvenience which may be caused as a result of the above-mentioned rescheduled work,” he said.

Bokaba further urged residents to make the following water-conservation measures part of their normal lifestyle:

– Do not water or irrigate gardens with hosepipes or sprinkler systems between 06:00 and 18:00.

– Do not wash vehicles with hosepipes.

– Do not fill swimming pools.

– Install a low-flow shower head and tap aerators, where possible.

– Use a dual-flush toilet cistern.

– Plant indigenous or drought-resistant shrubs in the garden

– Use a broom instead of a hosepipe when cleaning driveways or patios.

– Collect rainwater to reuse in the garden or wash the car.

– Cover the swimming pool to reduce water evaporation.

– Take a quick shower rather than a bath.

– Close a running tap while brushing teeth or shaving.

– Regularly check toilets and taps for leaks.

He further urged residents to continue using grey water to water gardens and flush toilets.

“Residents should report water leaks, burst pipes and all incidents where water is wasted. Where possible, water-saving devices should be installed,” he said.

Report leaks, burst pipes and all incidents of water wastage to these numbers:

– No water supply, burst pipe, leaking meter or blocked street sewer: 012 358 9999 or 080 1111 556

– Illegal water connection: 012 358 9060

– Non-payment: 012 345 8514

– Account enquiries: 012 358 9999

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.