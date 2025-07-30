Police investigate parking lot shooting after casino night turns violent

A man has been arrested after a shooting incident took place in the basement parking of Time Square Casino in Menlyn Maine on July 28.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, a woman and her boyfriend were at a restaurant at the when an argument broke out between them.

Van Dyk said the man accused the woman of flirting with others, and, ‘at approximately 00:30, the boyfriend and [another] friend went outside, and the [woman] followed them’.

The boyfriend then allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting at the woman.

Van Dyk added that the woman ran for safety and hid behind a car that was parked nearby.

“After a period of silence, she emerged but found her boyfriend missing, [and assumed that] he had fled.

“She also discovered that her iPhone Pro 12 had been struck [by a bullet, and had] a visible hole in it,” stated Van Dyk.

The woman then reported the incident to the police.

Investigations to discover all information regarding this event are ongoing.

