Police probe murder after missing man found dead in Olievenhoutbosch

A murder case is being investigated after the body of Cornelius Balanganani, who had been missing for nearly a month, was discovered in a river in Olievenhoutbosch on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk, officers were called to assist at the R55 and Waterberg Road crossing, where the body was found lying in the river.

“It was clear that the body had been there for quite some time,” said Van Dyk.

He said that while officers were still on the scene, Balanganani’s wife and brother arrived and identified the body as his.

“Trauma counsellors were called to assist the family on scene.

“Balanganani was declared deceased on site, and a murder case has since been opened,” he added.

The exact circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death are still under investigation.

Details from a missing person notice show that Balanganani was last seen on June 29 near the R55 Chillout area in Olievenhoutbosch.

Van Dyk confirmed that later that same day, his family opened a missing person’s case at the Olievenhoutbosch police station after he failed to return home.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

