Hero father who was killed protecting his family to be laid to rest next week

Jaco Strydom (46), remembered as a true hero by his family and community, will be laid to rest next week after he was gunned down while defending his wife and three sons during a violent home invasion in Kameeldrift.

His courageous final act — grabbing a steel pipe and confronting the intruders — gave his family enough time to escape.

As the community prepares to say their goodbyes, many are calling for justice and action amid a wave of violent crime in the area.

Jaco, a father of three from Kameeldrift, was shot and killed during a violent home invasion in the early hours of Monday morning, just one day before his youngest son’s sixth birthday.

Armed intruders forced their way into the family’s home through a sliding door while the family was asleep in the lounge. Strydom confronted the attackers with a steel pipe but was fatally shot.

He collapsed in his son’s bedroom after attempting to defend his family.

According to his wife, Inge Strydom, the family had been sleeping together in the lounge for safety after masked men were spotted on their property two weeks earlier.

During the attack, Inge managed to get her children to safety and fled to neighbours for help.

Nothing was stolen during the incident.

Jaco was well-loved and respected in the Kameeldrift community, known for his warm heart and willingness to help others. He grew up in the area as one of five brothers and was a former pupil of Laerskool Die Poort — the same school his three sons attend today.

“My husband was always helpful. He was a very strong person — inside and out. He was a soldier of the Lord, fearless, and had a good relationship with everyone. “He was a wonderful person — a great legend who has fallen in our area. He gave his life for me and his sons.”

The incident comes just days after another fatal home invasion in the nearby Buffelsdrift area, where an elderly man was attacked and killed during a robbery.

Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made in either case and investigations are ongoing.

Residents have expressed growing concern over the rise in violent crime in the region.

Also read: Hero father gunned down protecting family — just hours before son’s 6th birthday

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.