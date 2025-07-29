Hero father gunned down protecting family — just hours before son’s 6th birthday

A Kameeldrift father was shot dead while bravely protecting his wife and three sons during a brutal home invasion—just one day before his youngest child’s sixth birthday.

As bullets tore through their home in the early hours of the morning, Jaco Strydom (46) grabbed a steel pipe and charged at the intruders, buying his family precious seconds to escape.

Jaco Strydom (46) died a hero

He died a hero, collapsing in his son’s bedroom, leaving behind a shattered family and a community in mourning.

According to his wife, Inge Strydom, just two weeks before the fatal attack, three masked men were spotted on their property—an ominous warning of the horror that would soon follow.

“My husband wasn’t home at the time. My son was in his room, on his phone, when he saw three men with balaclavas at the sliding door. He immediately phoned his father, who was visiting his brother not far from us — also in Kameeldrift.

“Within five minutes, my husband and members of the GPF (community policing forum) were at our house.”

She said since the incident, Jaco decided that the whole family should sleep together in the lounge, so they could be close for safety.

The night of terror

“On Sunday night, we were in the lounge. The lounge is next to my eldest son’s room. “Just after 03:00, I woke up from a noise coming from the sliding door in my son’s room. “I immediately said to my husband, “Jaco, you have to get up. Something’s wrong. Someone is in the house.”

Jaco jumped up and also heard the door. They were already inside, through the sliding door, and the only thing he could grab was a steel pipe.

“When he ran through the bedroom door into my son’s room, I saw him try to hit one of them with the pipe.

“They immediately opened fire on Jaco.”

Inge said it appeared two different firearms were used based on the shell casings found at the scene.

“I don’t know how many shots were fired exactly — probably between three and four. Then everything went deadly silent. I had my kids with me, and I just remember screaming hysterically for help because I didn’t know if we were next.

“I ran to the front door that opens onto the carport. I managed to open the door and told my kids we had to get out. I couldn’t take the chance of staying in the house with them.”

Ingo go the boys into the car and told them to lie flat while she hooted continuously.

“I then reversed and drove straight toward the sliding door of my son’s room — reversing several times while still on the hooter.

“All our phones were inside the house. Nothing was stolen.

“I couldn’t see my husband. I knew he had been shot, but I didn’t know what was going on — whether the attackers were still in the house or on the property.

“I told my son I was going to drive the gate off its hinges to get out, and my little boy still said, “No, Mommy, don’t damage Daddy’s car.”

“My son jumped out, ducked down, and by the grace of God managed to open and bend the gate. I could drive to the neighbors across the street.”

Their neighbours immediately help the family, and Wimpie went back to the scene with Inge.

“I went inside and found my husband on the floor. He was already dead. I could feel it. One shot went straight through his heart.

“He was shot in the hallway, but I think the adrenaline kept him going as he tried to chase them out. He collapsed in my son’s room.”

It is their youngest son’s birthday today

Jaco and Inge’s youngest turns six today, the middle one is eight, and the oldest is 12.

“He loved his children deeply and was very involved in their lives. Jaco was an amazing man, We would have celebrated our 17th wedding anniversary on December 4.”

Jaco was well-loved and respected in the Kameeldrift community, known for his warm heart and willingness to help others. He grew up in the area as one of five brothers and was a former pupil of Laerskool Die Poort — the same school his three sons attend today.

“My husband was always helpful. He was a very strong person — inside and out. He was a soldier of the Lord, fearless, and had a good relationship with everyone. “He was a wonderful person — a great legend who has fallen in our area. He gave his life for me and his sons.”

Inge said they have been staying with family since the attack and she and the boys are currently receiving trauma counseling.

She thanked the Kameeldrift community, everyone who came to help, and for all the support.

“Our family has been supporting us a lot, as well as his workplace, Steven Rentz, and the community.”

Crime wave tightens grip on Kameeldrift

Inge said crime in their area has spiralled out of control in recent months, with frequent attacks leaving residents living in fear. “It’s just been getting worse and worse,” she said.

Her husband’s death comes just days after another brutal home invasion in the same policing area. On the evening of July 24, 2025, an elderly man was attacked and killed during a violent robbery in Buffelsdrift.

Footage showed the victim walking in his yard moments before four suspects—dressed in blue overalls—stormed the property. The son rushed over and found the house ransacked.

Outside, his 84-year-old father was discovered brutally assaulted and tied up with wires.

Despite being rushed to a hospital in Montana, he was declared dead on arrival.

Only a cellphone and cash were reported stolen. Police have since launched a murder and house robbery investigation and are still searching for the suspects.

Police spokesperson Johan van Dyk confirmed on Tuesday that no arrests have been made yet and urged anyone with information to come forward.

The South African Police Service urges members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or information that could assist the investigation by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the My SAPS App.

