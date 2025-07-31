Pretoria prosecutor and constable in the docks for extorting R1.6m

A suspended prosecutor and a Wierdabrug police constable who allegedly demanded payment of R1.6-million in exchange for a businessman’s release were granted bail on July 30 by the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The court granted bail to the pair after they were charged with extortion.

Advocate Avinash Ramapararat (45), the suspended prosecutor based at the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit (SCCU), and Constable Abdul Haig Shaik (37), a police officer stationed at Wierdabrug Police Station, were each granted R5 000 bail.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, in February 2024, Shaik allegedly contacted the businessman and requested that he report to the Wierdabrug Police Station regarding a fraud and theft case opened by Agynt Commodities.

Mahanjana said the case was related to a coal transaction between Agynt and the businessman’s company in 2023.

Upon arrival, the businessman was arrested by Shaik and placed in a holding cell. While in custody, the two accused allegedly demanded payment of R1.6-million in exchange for the businessman’s release.

She said the businessman paid the money and was later released.

Mahanjana said that after a few months had passed, the businessman made a follow-up on the case, and was told the case number given to him was unrelated to his matter.

“He then reported the incident to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, which led to the arrest of both accused on July 25.”

Mahanjana said: “During their bail application, the State did not oppose bail, as both accused had co-operated with the investigation, were not deemed flight risks, and had confirmed residential addresses.

“In addition to the current matter, the pair also face separate charges of extortion and corruption in a case before the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.”

Mahanjana said the court postponed the matter to October 24 for the Director of Public Prosecutions’ decision, while the separate matter will return to court on October 27 for disclosure.

She said the NPA is committed to fighting crime, including within its ranks.

She said Ramapararat was placed on suspension pending finalisation of internal disciplinary processes.

