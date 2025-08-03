Young dancer’s passion takes her from local floor to world spotlight

At just 17 years old, Tshireletso Masigo from Mabopane is proving that dance is more than an art; it’s a language of emotion, identity, and transformation.

With every step, spin and beat, this young Latin and Ballroom dancer expresses her deepest passion through movement, captivating audiences and leaving a trail of inspiration behind her.

Masigo’s love affair with dance began at the age of 13, when something that started as a hobby quickly turned into a disciplined pursuit of excellence and art.

“From the moment I stepped onto the dance floor, I felt something shift. Dance gave me a way to express myself, without saying a word.”

Today, her routines reflect not just technical mastery but also raw emotion, rhythm, and cultural pride.

Her style is rooted in Latin dance, a genre known for its energy, drama, and rich cultural history.

For Masigo, it’s more than choreography; it’s a feeling.

“I’m drawn to the music, the movement, the fire. Latin dance makes me feel alive. It’s how I process joy, pain, growth… and everything,” she said.

Masigo’s favourite routines include the powerful Paso Doble and the sultry Rumba, both of which require not just skill, but full emotional commitment.

Behind her graceful performances lies a schedule of grit and dedication – she trains five to six days a week, spending two to three hours per session refining her technique, building endurance, and rehearsing intricate routines with her coach.

“My focus is laser-sharp. When I’m in the studio, nothing else matters. It’s me, the music, and the mission.”

The journey hasn’t been without sacrifice. Like many young athletes, Masigo has had to strike a difficult balance between academics and her passion.

She’s currently studying at DR Moreosele High School in Mabopane, which also sponsors her dance career.

“It’s not easy juggling school and training, but I plan everything carefully. I communicate with my lecturers and my coach, and I have learned to manage my time wisely.”

Her coach has played a central role in her growth, pushing her when she doubted herself and celebrating her wins, big or small.

“The coach believed in me even when I didn’t. His support has helped me reach heights I never imagined.”

Beyond the spotlight, Masigo remains deeply connected to her community.

She hopes her journey inspires other young people in Mabopane to dream beyond their circumstances.

“I want kids from my area to know that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible. Even if you don’t have all the resources, passion will take you far.

“Dance is my voice. It’s how I speak to the world.”

Her hard work and passion have recently earned her two of the greatest honours in her career so far. She received national colours and was selected to represent South Africa at the World Dance Council World Championships, which will be held in Europe in the upcoming four months.

The announcement came as a shock to her at first. “I didn’t think I’d make it this far. I was overwhelmed. It took a while to sink in, but I’m so grateful,” she said.

Representing South Africa on the global stage is more than a competition for Masigo; it’s a calling, and she sees this opportunity as a chance to showcase not only her talent but the spirit of her country.

“I want the world to feel the pride, the rhythm, and the energy of South Africa through my performance. This is my chance to carry the flag, not just on my costume, but in my heart.”

*Please note this article has been amended.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.